(TNS) March is the month when college basketball stars emerge from unlikely places and find themselves smack in the middle of madness.

So it was Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, when UNC Asheville edged Campbell, 77-73, to win the Big South final and earn one of the first automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. UNC Asheville features former Murray State Racer Nick McMullen as a starting forward and he had seven points and six rebounds in helping clinch his second straight NCAA trip after helping Murray State reach the tourney last season.

