MURRAY — In the pandemic shortened 2020 season, the Murray State Racers volleyball went through a lot of growing pains in the spring, finishing the conference-only season at 5-11.
This season, the Racers return to the court in the fall using the previous season as a valuable experience builder for the young Racers.
“Last year was just a great thing for our program,” said head coach Dave Schweper, who enters his 24th season with the Racers. “We were really young with a lot of inexperience. Having that season that was short, it was a way to get us ready and will make us a better team this year.”
Murray State returns Becca Fernandez, reigning OVC Defensive Player of the Year, one of only three players in OVC history to earn the award twice. Her 1972 career digs ranks fourth in Racer program history as she sits in striking distance of becoming Murray State all-time Leader in digs.
Even with all the accolades, Fernandez continues to work hard and push herself to be better.
“She [Fernandez] is that kind of competitor, she doesn’t take anything for granted” said Schwepker.
Pushing Fernandez in the back court this season is sophomore Dahlia Miller, who finished second on the team in digs in 2020 and has improved her game, bringing more consistency to the court.
The Racers are led on offense by All-OVC First-Team selection Jayla Holcombe, looking to build upon her success in her sophomore season, and redshirt senior Kolby McClelland, who is moving her position from the outside to the middle.
“Kolby’s doing stuff that’s real heads up. She sees what she’s got and takes those shots. Our team’s more successful when she’s more successful” said Schwepker.
Rounding out the Racers’ attacking core is senior Emily Matson, junior Alysha Smith and a trio of sophomores: Taylor Beasley, Darci Metzger and Morgan Price.
Murray State will welcome four new additions to Murray this season, as Bella Dearinger, Bailey DeMier, Alexa Harris and Brooke Lynn Watts join the team as freshmen.
“These four come in from high level programs. They came in and just got going. We’re seeing them be able to adjust really well [to the college level] and just doing everything asked of them” said Schwepker.
Dearinger and DeMier are both setters from Muncie and Bloomington, Indiana, respectively. The two will handle the setting duties for the Racers this season while Harris, an Edwardsville, Illinois native, and Watts, an Odenton, Maryland native, join the team as outside hitters.
This season, Murray State will return to non-conference play, traveling to tournaments at Mercer, St. Louis, Georgia Southern and Evansville before opening up conference play at Racer Arena on Sept. 24 against Eastern Illinois. n
