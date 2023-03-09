MURRAY — For whatever reason, Hannah McKay’s junior season as a basketball player at Murray State started in not-so-great fashion.
She was not herself, it seemed. Overall, something seemed off. No one seemed to able to find answers, especially McKay herself.
Then, something happened in about mid-December. Her high school sweetheart, Bailey Ballard, surprised her ... with an engagement ring.
And McKay started returning to the player everyone recognized. The statistics show it.
It was at about the time the Racers played one of its replacements in the Ohio Valley Conference — Southern Indiana — that McKay announced her engagement on social media. Then, her numbers began climbing.
“At the beginning of the season, I don’t know, I just didn’t have as much confidence and I was trying to get into the gym and get up as many shots as I could to get my confidence back so I could get back to playing like I can play,” McKay said earlier this week. “I’m not sure there was anything different (on the court) after (Ballard popped the question) but I started having more confidence.
“Maybe it had a little bit to do with it though?”
It started with a solid nine points and eight rebounds in a loss to former OVC rival Austin Peay. Then, she followed that with eight points, four rebounds and several key defensive plays, including a steal, in the Racers’ historic win over defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky in Lexington.
The road to her recovery had begun. Then, it went into overdrive when she exploded for 19 points in a road win over Bellarmine at Freedom Hall in Louisville. She then followed that with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Racers’ win over Illinois-Chicago in their Valley debut.
Two days later, she just missed another double-double with nine points and nine rebounds to go with three assists and a steal in a win over Valparaiso. And that type of play continued until the past month, when a back problem that has hampered her for about three months, she said, intensified. She has been riding an exercise bike during games in an effort to keep the back loose.
But enough of that for a bit ... back to December.
“So we were supposed to have a Christmas party (with Ballard’s family in their hometown, Owensboro) at his house and my parents are there and all of my friends are there and all of his friends are there. Then, my parents are like, ‘Hey! We’re going in to say hi,’ and I said, ‘Why?’” McKay recalled the night she was basically ambushed. She said everyone seemed to know a proposal was coming, except her. “Well, it became obvious real quick why. And I had kind of thought that it was coning, but I didn’t know when. It was awesome and I was very excited.”
Someone else who “had an idea” Ballard might take such an action was Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“She and Bailey have been together for a long time (going back to their days as students at Owensboro Catholic High School, where both played basketball), so, while I didn’t know exactly when it was coming, it was a natural occurrence for the next step to be their engagement and that time of year made sense,” Turner recalled, then shifting her attention to what came a few minutes later.
“She Facetimed me as soon as she got engaged. That’s one thing about coaching young women is things like this are going to happen. You want them to be successful and happy. This is where getting invited to things like weddings and baby showers, those things, end up being more meaningful than any wins you can have.
“Now, as for this season, if (getting engaged) motivates her, then that’s great.”
“She’s such a good person,” McKay said of Turner. “I’ve really learned a lot over the years, but the biggest thing is that she’s always had my back and I really appreciate her for that.”
McKay said she is excited about this week in Moline and she believes the Racers can make noise.
“We’ve just got to keep playing,” she said, adding that her first season in Valley play has been educational. “The players are a lot bigger and a lot stronger but I think we’ve just to come into this ready to play. We can compete with anybody in this conference (the Racers have taken some of The Valley’s best teams deep into the fourth quarter before falling).”
Regardless of how the rest of this season goes, McKay said she is coming back for her senior season in 2024. A sociology major, she said she is pursuing a degree that will enable her to work with special-needs children. The wedding date is for May 2024, near the time McKay graduates from Murray State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.