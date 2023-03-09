McKay runs over Indiana State

Even with her back giving her trouble, Murray State forward Hannah McKay (22) still is finding ways to play physical, as she demonstrates during a late January game with Indiana State at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — For whatever reason, Hannah McKay’s junior season as a basketball player at Murray State started in not-so-great fashion.

She was not herself, it seemed. Overall, something seemed off. No one seemed to able to find answers, especially McKay herself. 

Tags

Recommended for you