Murray State's Jaidah Black (13) and Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton wrestle for the ball Saturday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — For the first two quarters Saturday, Murray State was clearly giving a Northern Iowa team that had to win to stay a game out of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball lead a lot of problems.

The Racers’ defense, a liability as of late against bigger and faster Valley teams, had managed to make impacts, a big reason Murray State only trailed by four points at halftime. But as so often has happened in the Racers’ debut season in Valley play, particularly against the conference’s best teams, the second half was a different story.

