MURRAY — For the first two quarters Saturday, Murray State was clearly giving a Northern Iowa team that had to win to stay a game out of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball lead a lot of problems.
The Racers’ defense, a liability as of late against bigger and faster Valley teams, had managed to make impacts, a big reason Murray State only trailed by four points at halftime. But as so often has happened in the Racers’ debut season in Valley play, particularly against the conference’s best teams, the second half was a different story.
Simply, UNI played like a team chasing a league title as it significantly increased its defensive intensity, which spurred the offense. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers had gained control as they would win 76-48 at the CFSB Center in Murray.
“Give UNI a lot of credit. I thought they came out in the second half and really took over in every facet of the game,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team dropped to .500 overall for the first time all season at 13-14, while slipping to 6-12 in Valley play. UNI moved to 19-8 overall and 14-4 in The Valley to stay a game behind both Illinois State and Belmont for the conference lead with a week to go.
“For whatever reason, our third-quarter demise continues to happen. As soon as a team makes a run, instead of running back at them, we kind of fold.”
The first half of this game featured two offenses that could not get their engines started as both teams went to halftime hovering at about a 30% success rate from the field. And it did not appear that things were getting any better offensively for the first few minutes of the third quarter, resulting in the Racers only trailing, 31-29, on a basket from forward Katelyn Young.
Trouble started appearing for Murray State shortly after Young’s basket as two turnovers helped contribute to an 8-0 UNI run and a 10-point lead with 5:35 left. The Panthers’ surge continued as three straight baskets from forward Grace Boffeli helped push the lead to 47-32 with three minutes left. The lead would reach 20 points before UNI settled for a 54-37 at the end of the quarter.
Young’s two free throws cut the lead to 56-41 early in the fourth quarter, but the lead soon was growing again and 3-pointers from guard Emerson Green and forward Ryley Goebel — a major disruption for the Racer offense all day — pushed the lead to 66-43 with less than five minutes left.
“I’m not too proud to say it, they’re better than we are,” Turner said, looking to the near future. “We’ve got a lot of work to do these next two weeks. We’re going to go back to work and figure out how to play good basketball next week and try to get a win or two.”
Saturday was the final home game for Racer fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley and Jordyn Hughes, all guards.
Boffeli had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNI, while Goebel had four blocked shots and though only credited with one steal, had deflections that were leading to turnovers. Murray State had 20 of them that led to 24 UNI points. Young had 16 points and five rebounds to lead the Racers.
