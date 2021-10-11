MARTIN, Tenn. — The Murray State Racers (8-8, 2-4 OVC) battled with the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-10, 6-1 OVC) falling in four sets, 20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25 on Saturday morning at Skyhawk Fieldhouse in Martin, Tennessee.
The Racers started slow, but found their groove in the third set, hitting a match-best .333 as a team in the set.
Darci Metzger had another big night as the sophomore put up double-digit kills for the second straight game, hitting 12 on a .320 attacking percentage and added one solo block and four block assists.
Freshmen Alexa Harris matched Metzger’s team-high 12 kills, adding 13 digs for her second career double-double while Brooke Lynn Watts continued her streak of double-digit kills in every game this season with 11 kills, seven digs and three block assists.
Senior libero Becca Fernandez anchored the back row with 22 digs while freshman setter Bailey DeMier tallied 40 assists and eight digs.
The Racers travel to Austin Peay on Wednesday Sept. 13, for a midweek matchup with the Govs at 6 p.m. in Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.
