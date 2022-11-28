CHATTANOOGA — The men’s basketball teams of Murray State and UT Chattanooga engaged in an old-fashioned fist fight Saturday night.
It was not pretty. In fact, it was ugly. Some might even go so far as to call it nasty.
However, on a night where neither team could make shots with great regularity, it was the host Mocs finding the touch when it counted most. UTC hit five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes, three by guard Jamal Johnson, to take the lead for good, then withstand a late Racer charge in a 69-66 win at McKenzie Arena.
“Just too many uncontested threes,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team evened its record on the season at 3-3, the same as UTC. “They made 13 (threes) and the goal was to hold them to 30%. They were 33, so if we hold them to 30 there, we probably win the game, but I’ve told the guys that we’re going to have our ups and downs through this preseason (ahead of Murray State starting its inaugural season of Missouri Valley Conference play) because of our roster makeup (12 new players and only two returners) and having different guys and kind of still learning and I want them to try and play through some things and I tried to do that tonight so we could see when we’re good, why we’re good and when we’re bad, why we’re bad.”
The Racers had the lead throughout the first 30 minutes of the game, leading by as many as seven points on a few occasions. However, the Racers could not push that lead to a larger amount, allowing a UTC team that relies on the 3-point shot to catch fire. The Mocs hit eight 3-pointers in the second half; they only made two shots from two-point range, while the Racers were not able to match that production. Johnson’s eruption (13 points) also provided help for the Mocs’ seven-footer, Jake Stephens, who ended with 25 points after scoring 20 in the opening half.
The Racers, coming off an impressive third-place showing at the Myrtle Beach Invitational about a week earlier, started well, making eight of their first 14 shots from the field in rocketing to a 20-13 lead at the 11:44 media timeout. Stephens almost single-handedly kept the Mocs alive, though, as they went to halftime only down 34-30.
“I think Chattanooga was ecstatic to go in down four,” Prohm said. “I really thought we had an opportunity where we could’ve been up 40-26, so that when they made their run in the second half, it would’ve only cut it to seven or six instead of them taking the lead.”
Forward Jamari Smith’s bucket gave the Racers a 40-33 lead early in the second half. After UTC temporarily took a one-point lead, the Racers again extended the lead with forward Kenny White Jr.’s two free throws putting Murray State up 52-46. Then, Jamaal Walker hit a bomb to cut the lead to three and, after the Racers were unable to score off a UTC turnover, Johnson hit the first of his three big threes to tie the game at 52-52.
White answered with a score at the other end, but Johnson’s second bomb regained a 55-54 lead for the Mocs. Racers forward DJ Burns then appeared to snatch the momentum back for his team with a conventional three-point play that put the Racers back in front, 57-55, but Johnson answered seconds later with another trey to give the Mocs the lead for good at 59-58 with 3:58 to go and that lead would grow to 65-57 on a Walker three with under two minutes left.
That, however, is when the Racers found their offensive touch as Rob Perry buried a long one, then scored off a Mocs turnover to cut the lead to 65-62. Then, with under a minute left, Perry hit a medium-range jumper to cut the lead to one point, but four Mocs free throws countered two Perry charity tosses. White had a good luck at a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but found only rim.
Perry’s late flurry gave him 22 points for the Racers as Smith ended with 17 and Burns 11.
“It was just my teammates giving me the ability to get the ball and the coaches putting me in the right spots ... then me having the confidence to put the ball in, along with all of the confidence of them believing in me,” Perry said. “But we made mistakes that kind of killed us in the first half and made mistakes that kind of killed us again in the second half, so we have to learn to better adjust and keep our composure.”
