NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team opened its lengthy six-game road trip with a statement victory at Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon, pulling away with a 66-54 decision. The win marked the team’s first victory over a Power 5 opponent since 2013.

This came less than a week after former Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State, now a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, hammered UTM, 71-52, in Martin.