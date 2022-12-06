NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team opened its lengthy six-game road trip with a statement victory at Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon, pulling away with a 66-54 decision. The win marked the team’s first victory over a Power 5 opponent since 2013.
This came less than a week after former Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State, now a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, hammered UTM, 71-52, in Martin.
The Skyhawks (3-5) controlled the tempo throughout most of the contest by taking an eight-point lead into halftime before stretching the margin out to as large as 21 points in the second half. UT Martin led for over 34 minutes of the game while forcing Vanderbilt to commit 24 turnovers – which the visitors translated into 28 points.
After a slow start to the contest which saw UT Martin shoot just 20 percent from the field in the opening quarter, the squad turned things around in the final three quarters by knocking down its attempts at a 53.4 percent clip. The Skyhawks did a lot of their damage by limiting runs, allowing the Commodores to only score as many as two consecutive unanswered baskets in the contest.
UT Martin found a well-balanced effort by its lineup as four of the team’s five starters scored in double figures. Graduate guard Paige Pipkin paced the team with a game-high 19 points while freshman forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. Rounding out the effort were a pair of 14 points performances by guards Seygan Robins and Shae Littleford while the tandem combined to dish out 13 assists.
