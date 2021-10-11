MARTIN, Tenn. — Murray State started slow in its Ohio Valley Conference football opener on a day the opponent did the opposite.
Homestanding UT Martin flew to a big early lead and was able to cruise to an easy 48-24 win Saturday afternoon at Hardy Graham Stadium as they basically left the Racers in the starting gate. The Skyhawks led 34-3 at halftime in a first half where they accumulated 321 yards total offense, while the Racers were unable to crack the 100 mark.
The loss left the Racers 2-3 overall, while the Skyhawks, who entered the day ranked 21st in the nation in the FCS, won their OVC opener while improving to 4-1 overall.
“(UT Martin Head Coach) Jason Simpson is an unbelievable coach and they’ve got a really good football team and, if you give Jason Simpson two weeks to prepare, then you add a quarterback (Keon Howard, a transfer from Tulane) of his caliber, we just couldn’t stop them,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood of Howard, who accounted for 269 yards by himself, 171 of which was through the air.
“They were hitting us through the air, they were hitting us with the running back and quarterback running the ball. They did a great job and we just couldn’t get them stopped in the first half.”
The game was competitive for about half of the first quartet. In that time, the Skyhawks took the opening kickoff and quickly drove the ball downfield, ending the possession with running back Zak Wallace’s 10-yard run less than two minutes into the game.
Murray State responded by methodically and patiently putting together a solid drive that ended with quarterback Preston Rice just missing receiver LaMartez Brooks on third-and-goal from the 6-yard line. The Racers had to settle for a 24-yard Aaron Baum field goal and a 6-3 deficit with 7:11 left.
And that is where the Skyhawks began to quickly fly away from the Racers. UTM’s next drive ended with running back Jordan Castleberry’s six-yard run for a 13-3 lead with 2:49 remaining. Then, after the Racers had to punt, the Skyhawks were quickly back in the end zone with Wallace scoring again from a yard out for a 20-3 lead barely minute into the second quarter.
Things went from bad to worse when linebacker Tevin Shipp intercepted Rice at the Racer 46 and raced to the end zone to up the lead to 27-3 less than 30 seconds later. Then, after another Racer punt, the Skyhawks scored again on Howard’s 10-yard keeper with 9:34 left before halftime.
The third quarter opened with UTM adding more points as linebacker John Ford intercepted a tipped Rice pass that led to Howard’s three-yard scoring pass to receiver Zoe Roberts for 41-3 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
However, while this game will be remembered for the Racers’ horrible start, they did show fight. The Racers scored 21 points the rest of the way on third-quarter scoring runs of seven and four yards from running back Damonta Witherspoon and backup quarterback D.J. Williams’ first scoring toss, a seven-yard lob to receiver Taylor Shields late in the final quarter.
“At least we looked like ourselves,” Hood said of the Racers’ second-half showing. “It was also good to see D.J. do what he did. It’s been crazy, but we’ve had passes called for him and he’d end up running it. Today, he showed that he can throw the football.
“Our kids worked hard for him just like they do for Preston. It doesn’t matter which one is in there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.