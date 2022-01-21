MURRAY — When it comes to women’s basketball programs of the Ohio Valley Conference, among the most consistent in the past several years has been that of UT Martin.
And while they did win the OVC Tournament in 2011, 2012 and 2013, the Skyhawks have fallen short of that level lately. They have made several visits to the Women’s NIT but that is because they lost in the title game of the OVC Tournament, usually to Belmont.
This year, things have started slow as the Skyhawks sit 4-10 overall and just 1-2 in conference play. That is because, like seemingly everyone else in the conference this season, they have run into scheduling changes courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it happened again Thursday as a home matchup with Austin Peay had to be postponed.
That means that when the Skyhawks come to Murray Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff against host Murray State, they will not have played since Jan. 6. That occasion was not kind either as UTM lost a tough 66-65 decision to Tennessee State in Nashville.
One thing on the Skyhawks’ side when it comes to Murray State is that they have had the better of this series the past several years. UTM has only lost to the Racers twice, in fact, since 2011. Many of those games have been won by wide margins, while others, like both of last year’s contests, seem to indicate that the Racers are finally drawing closer.
UTM won 80-71 in Martin last year before having to dig deep to edge the Racers by a 67-65 count in Murray. That loss was one of only two the Racers had in their final 11 regular-season games as they gave Head Coach Rechelle Turner her first winning season with the program.
This year’s Skyhawks are led in scoring by 5-10 junior guard Paige Pipkin, who averages 13.9 points a game and 4.2 rebounds a game. She also is a solid 82.7% shooter at the foul line, where UTM, as a team, shoots 77.6%. Holly Forbes is a 5-10 graduate student forward who averages 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, while 5-7 freshman Shae Littleford averages 10.1 points a game.
