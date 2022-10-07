ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Valley Conference will distribute a men’s basketball telecast package on Bally Sports Networks and NBC Sports Chicago in 2022-23, Commissioner Jeff Jackson announced Thursday.
The Valley, with Kansas City-based LTN Global Communications serving as its production company, has worked in conjunction with Bally Sports Midwest -- along with its sister regional outlets Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast -- and NBC Sports Chicago to clear the telecasts.
