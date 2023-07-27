ST. LOUIS — This weekend’s Racer Hoopalooza event for Murray State basketball will feature a plethora of big-name players and coaches who have been part of the program’s enormous history.
Included in that group are people who brought the Racers victories in NCAA Tournament games, numerous Ohio Valley Conference championships and so many memorable moments inside Racer Arena, then the CFSB Center. It probably would take the Library of Congress to document all of them.
It is the kind of event everyone wants to attend ... including the head of the conference in which Murray State now resides — the mighty Missouri Valley Conference.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Valley Commissioner Jeff Jackson Wednesday afternoon from St. Louis. He said he had to miss last year’s activity — which came a little less than a month after Murray State officially became part of the Valley. “So I’ve never been to this before but, I tell you, it’s one of the things that makes Murray such a unique situation, is the fact that they do so many things like this.
“It’s what made them so attractive to our conference. They just do some fantastic things with promoting who they are and what they believe in and I’m so excited about having the chance to come down and see it first hand and taking it in and celebrating Murray State basketball.”
Hoopalooza is the creation of current Racer Men’s Head Coach Steve Prohm, who originated the idea during his first tenure with the Racers in 2013. Annually, Prohm says the event — designed as a reunion — brings about 100 former players and coaches back to Murray.
This year’s event is a double feature as teams of the Head Coach Scott Edgar era will be honored, as well as Friday night’s dinner and program serving as the induction ceremony for former Racers guard Jonathan Stark to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
“Scott Edgar won’t remember this but when I was coaching (as an assistant at either Vanderbilt or Stanford), I want to say I was on the other side when he was coaching at Arkansas (under coaching legend Nolan Richardson before Edgar took over for Steve Newton at Murray State),” Jackson said. “So I have met him, but I doubt he’d remember me.”
One of Edgar’s players was current Denver Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones, who is expected to attend this weekend’s festivities. Jones became only the third former Racer player to win an NBA world title a few months ago when the Nuggets defeated Miami in the NBA Finals. It is believed Jones is the first Racer to win an NBA title as a coach.
“Well, good!” Jackson said of Jones’ expected presence this weekend. “I tell you ... he’s coming at the right time.”
Jackson has come to Murray a few times since the Racers were announced as a Valley member in January 2022. He said Wednesday that setting foot on a campus and meeting its personnel, as well as the fans, is beneficial to him.
He said he is hungry to learn more Friday. He is also going to be taking notes.
“When we’re formulating ideas on what to do better in our conference, we can use that information (as far as what makes Murray State special) to just really enhance what we’re doing,” the commissioner said. “I mean, when you’re talking about programs that are legitimately in the top 50 or 75 of the country, I don’t know how you don’t mention Murray State.
“When you look at the success they’ve had (five NCAA Tournament game wins, 18 trips to the NCAAs, among other things) and what they’ve been able to do as far as creating opportunities for quality student-athletes and when you look at their fan engagement, the type of excitement this program generates, you’d be hard pressed to find programs that have a better atmosphere (Murray State led The Valley in home attendance in its debut season) or create better opportunities than Murray State.”
Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko learned of Jackson’s decision to attend Hoopalooza several weeks ago and said The Valley boss’ presence will add an additional dash of spice to the weekend.
“And we’re grateful that he’s coming,” Yantko said, adding that this also presents a chance for him to share space with someone he said has been a valuable resource during the former Racer football quarterback’s first year as A.D.
“He’s been tremendous. I couldn’t complement him enough. He’s an ‘all-in’ guy and he’s a guy that when I call him, he picks up the phone and gives me honest answers. He’s a great sounding board, particularly for the amount of times I’ve called him in this transition year for us. There’s lot of questions I’ve had and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and leader of our conference.”
