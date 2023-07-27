ST. LOUIS  — This weekend’s Racer Hoopalooza event for Murray State basketball will feature a plethora of big-name players and coaches who have been part of the program’s enormous history.

Included in that group are people who brought the Racers victories in NCAA Tournament games, numerous Ohio Valley Conference championships and so many memorable moments inside Racer Arena, then the CFSB Center. It probably would take the Library of Congress to document all of them.

