ST. LOUIS — Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament champion Indiana State (45-15) will continue its NCAA journey this weekend as the No. 14 overall seeded Sycamores head to TCU (40-22) for the Fort Worth Super Regional.
The best two-of-three series is slated to get underway at 4 this afternoon. Game 2 of the series is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday. The games will be televised on ESPNU.
Indiana State is 14-22 all-time in NCAA postseason play in school history. The Sycamores have made 12 trips to the postseason (1979, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1995, 2012, 2014, 2019, 2021, 2023).
The Sycamores made a trip to the College World Series in 1986 after going 3-0 to win the Mideast Regional.
TCU advanced to the Super Regional after winning the Fayetteville Regional defeating Arizona (12-4) and the No. 3 National Arkansas twice (20-5 and 12-4). The Horned Frogs head into the Super Regional riding a nine-game winning streak and are winners of 17 of their last 19 games.
Indiana State won The Valley this season with a 24-3 conference mark that included a 12-5 loss to first-year Valley member Murray State in Terre Haute. The Racers finished fifth in the regular season and were part of the Final Four at the Valley Tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana on the Sycamores’ home turf. The Racers achieved 31 wins during the tourney, marking their third straight 30-win season as they also managed their fourth straight winning season under Head Coach Dan Skirka.
Indiana State reached 45 wins during the Terre Haute Regional. The mark is the most for the program during the Mitch Hannahs era and trails only the 1986 CWS Sycamores (48-21) and 1989 Sycamores (48-21-1).
The last Valley team to reach 45-wins was Missouri State (49-12) and Dallas Baptist (46-15) during the 2015 season.
The Missouri Valley Conference has made seven appearances in the NCAA Super Regionals since the format was adopted in 1999. Indiana State is making the program’s first Super Regional appearance. The Valley has made the Super Regional round two of the last three seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.