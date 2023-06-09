ST. LOUIS — Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament champion Indiana State (45-15) will continue its NCAA journey this weekend as the No. 14 overall seeded Sycamores head to TCU (40-22) for the Fort Worth Super Regional. 

The best two-of-three series is slated to get underway at 4 this afternoon. Game 2 of the series is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday. The games will be televised on ESPNU.

Recommended for you