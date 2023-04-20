Fletcher over the bar

Murray State's Meghan Fletcher clears the bar last year during the Ohio Valley Conference Championships in Murray.

 Ledger & Times file photo

ST. LOUIS — It appears rather obvious that the Missouri Valley Conference home office is having no trouble so far  getting to know the track and field athletes at league newcomer Murray State.

Wednesday, it named a Racer as one of its Athletes of the Week for the fourth time in Murray State’s inaugural spring season in the conference. This time, it was high jumper Meghan Fletcher earning the Field Athlete of the Week honor after sprinter Kayla Bell took Track Athlete of the Week honors last week.

