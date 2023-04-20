ST. LOUIS — It appears rather obvious that the Missouri Valley Conference home office is having no trouble so far getting to know the track and field athletes at league newcomer Murray State.
Wednesday, it named a Racer as one of its Athletes of the Week for the fourth time in Murray State’s inaugural spring season in the conference. This time, it was high jumper Meghan Fletcher earning the Field Athlete of the Week honor after sprinter Kayla Bell took Track Athlete of the Week honors last week.
Like Bell’s honor, Fletcher’s recognition seemed to be a matter of time as she has had several nice performances so far in the spring. However, she burst to the top of the list on Friday. Fletcher won the high jump in a dual meet against Austin Peay in Murray with a 1.79m effort, breaking Murray’s 42-year-old school record. Fletcher is currently .07 meters from The Valley high jump record (1.86m). The junior is ranked 22nd nationally, first in The Valley and ninth in the East Regional Qualifying.
Long jumper Rachel Hagans and heptathlete Jenna Pauley have also earned Valley honors this spring.
