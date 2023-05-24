TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State baseball had three players named All Missouri Valley Conference for the 2023 season. Outfielder Dustin Mercer earned first-team honors as first baseman Brennan McCullough and shortstop Drew Vogel picked up second-team recognition.
Mercer had one of the best single seasons in recent memory at MSU as his .333 batting average was the best for a full season since 2018 while his 59 runs scored are the most since 2016 and tied for the league-high. The redshirt sophomore was the lone Racer with double-digit home runs and doubles with 11 and 12 respectively. The outfielder started all 55 games this season put up a .958 OPS to lead the team this season.
