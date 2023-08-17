ST. LOUIS — Murray State has been tabbed to finish 10th this season in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball.
In a poll released Wednesday, the Racers are expected to finish ahead of fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont and Indiana State this upcoming season. Murray State received 47 points in the poll.
The Racers were 12-17 overall and 8-10 in their maiden season in The Valley in 2022.
Fresh off its Valley regular season and tournament crowns, Northern Iowa has been tabbed as the league favorite in the annual coaches’ preseason poll, receiving 135 points and seven first-place votes.
The Panthers edged second-place pick Drake (133 points, three first-place votes) and Illinois-Chicago (122 points, one first-place vote).
Southern Illinois (103 points) finished fourth in the poll, while Evansville (99 points), Valparaiso (73 points), Illinois State (71 points, one first place vote), Bradley (56 points), Missouri State (52 points), Murray State (47 points), Belmont (31 points) and Indiana State (14 points) round out the poll.
A feather in the Racers’ cap was winning a set against UNI last year in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers won the first set, 25-21, before the Panthers responded by winning the next three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 25-12.
The Racers did win three of their last five regular-season matches that included a win at Racer Arena against Valparaiso in five sets and road wins against Indiana State (straight sets) and Belmont (four sets).
The 2023 regular season campaign begins the weekend of Aug. 25-27, with all 12 teams in non-conference tournament action.
