McCullough

Murray State's Brennan McCullough had three hits for the Racers Friday against Missouri State.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State’s inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship has ended with today’s 4-3 loss to Missouri State in the 12th game of the event at Bob Warn Field on the Indiana State campus.

 

Recommended for you