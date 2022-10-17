MURRAY — A week ago, Murray State’s soccer team was riding high.
In their first season in Missouri Valley Conference play, the Racers had made a loud statement by forcing their way into a third-place tie with an upset first-place Missouri State included in that stretch. However, as Head Coach Matt Lodge observed Sunday afternoon, soccer is one of the cruelest sports in the world.
Murray State saw how cruel this past week as a penalty kick decided Thursday’s contest at third-place Southern Illinois and second-place Valparaiso shook off an early goal to come from behind and beat the Racers, 2-1, Sunday at Cutchin Field.
“I think we came from the highest of weeks to the lowest of weeks,” Lodge said of how his team (4-9-3 overall, 3-3-2 in The Valley) followed the 2-1 upset of Missouri State with a 7-3 win over Illinois State, marking the highest number of goals in 14 seasons for the Racers.”Today, I thought we played really well but we gifted a few goals and missed a penalty and you’re not going to win games if you can’t put the ball in the back of the net.”
Actually, Lodge said that the save Valpo keeper Nikki Coryell made on a Lauren Payne penalty kick early in the second half was more of a case of the keeper making a great play. Coryell dove to her right to block Payne’s low, hard blast to keep the match tied at 1-1. The block led to a corner kick and, when the Beacons (7-6-3, 6-1-1 in Valley play) cleared the ball from their box, it created a fast break opportunity with Valpo’s Lindsey Dusatko dribbling into the box, then finding teammate Abby White to the left of the net for the eventual winning goal with 39:24 remaining for a 2-1 lead.
The Racers seemed to be in control in the early stages of the match after a beautiful two-man play with Saraya Young driving into the Valpo zone, dealing a pass to the recently-returned Hailey Cole, then regaining the ball from Cole for the shot and score with 25:06 left in the first half.
However, Valpo responded by putting pressure on the Racer defense with several nice threats before Addy Joiner rammed in an Alie Anderson corner kick from the left side with 16:58 left after starting keeper Jenna Villacres was not able to make a leaping grab of the corner.
Sunday’s loss was similar to Thursday’s defeat in Carbondale,Illinois as the Racers outshot their opponent (10--8) and forced more corners (12-6).
Valpo also had more saves — 7-3 — because it was put on its heels several more times. All told, Lodge said he believes his team has shown that it belongs in The Valley.
“I think we’re a team that, if we can make the tournament, can beat anyone,” he said. “The first 30 minutes today was the best version of us that I’ve seen and the best team in the Missouri Valley that I’ve seen.
“We have the ability. We’ve got to make sure that we concentrate and have a good week of practice. We beat the best team and we feel like we should’ve beaten the second-best team here today but, unless the ball goes in the net, it’s not going to matter a while lot.” n
