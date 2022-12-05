SPORTS-NO-3-TCU-FALLS-NO-3-FT.jpg

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball for a touchdown against TCU during the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

 Amanda McCoy

ARLINGTON, Texas  A player with ties to Murray had a big part in a college football upset Saturday that brought uncertainty to the College Football Playoff picture.

Deuce Vaughn, a running back for Kansas State, had 130 yards and a touchdown run in the Wildcats’ 31-28 upset of Texas Christian in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. The win avenged the Wildcats’ loss to TCU during the regular season at Fort Worth.