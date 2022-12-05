ARLINGTON, Texas — A player with ties to Murray had a big part in a college football upset Saturday that brought uncertainty to the College Football Playoff picture.
Deuce Vaughn, a running back for Kansas State, had 130 yards and a touchdown run in the Wildcats’ 31-28 upset of Texas Christian in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. The win avenged the Wildcats’ loss to TCU during the regular season at Fort Worth.
Vaughn is the son of Chris and Marquette Vaughn. Chris is a former Murray State linebacker who started on the 1995 and ‘96 Ohio Valley Conference championship teams of former Head Coach Houston Nutt. He and Marquette met while they were students at Murray State.
Deuce Vaughn is a 5-foot-6, 172-pound junior from Round Rock, Texas, who was chosen as a First-Team All-American all-purpose player last year based on his accomplishments both as a runner and receiver. He became the first Wildcat named a first-team AP All-American since receiver Jordy Nelson in 2007.
Saturday, he was a big problem for the Horned Frogs, who were trying to clinch a spot in the Playoff and, with a win, would have left no doubt about that issue. They were selected anyway on Sunday.
Vaughn seemed to give the Wildcats command early in the fourth quarter when he took a handoff to the left side, dodged a TCU defender near the sideline and dashed 44 yards to the end zone. That score left K-State with a 28-17 lead, but TCU, who had several comeback wins this season, including against K-State, managed to make enough plays down the stretch to send the game to overtime.
But the K-State defense stopped TCU on fourth-and-goal from the 1, then kicked the game-winning field goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.