MURRAY — For the second straight year, one of the most popular players on the Murray State men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
The basketball recruiting website Verbal Commits said on Monday afternoon that 6’7” forward DJ Burns had entered the portal. Burns was the emotional leader of the Racers this past season as one of only two holdovers from the Racers’ squad that went 31-3 in 2021-22 and won the program’s fifth-ever game in an NCAA Tournament. This past season marked Murray State’s first in the Missouri Valley Conference.
During this past season, Burns frequently found himself facing bigger and stronger opposition in the paint, yet still managed to make a big impact. Burns averaged 8.8 ppg and averaged 6.6 rebounds a contest.
However, his true impact was on the offensive glass, his specialty. Burns finished as the leading offensive rebounder in The Valley with 89 offensive boards that led the Racers for the second straight season. Last year, he beat out then-teammate KJ Williams, who left for Louisiana State of the Southeastern Conference after last year’s head coach, Matt McMahon, accepted the LSU job after the Racers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Saint Peter’s in Indianapolis.
Burns has one more year of eligibility remaining, but he may have given a signal that this year’s dive into the portal may be of more substance on Murray State’s Senior Day. This was Burns’ fourth season of college ball and he chose to participate in the Senior Day ceremony with guard Rod Thomas.
Burns entered the portal last year after McMahon headed to LSU but chose to stay at Murray State after former Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm returned to that job for his second tenure.
Burns came to Murray State before the 2021-22 season after playing at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Should he decide to join another college program, he faces having to miss the upcoming season, unless an exemption can be found in his case.
