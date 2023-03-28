Burns dunk

Murray State forward DJ Burns prepares to dunk the ball through the basket against Valparaiso in the first round of the Racers' initial appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at St.Louis.

 DAIVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — For the second straight year, one of the most popular players on the Murray State men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

The basketball recruiting website Verbal Commits said on Monday afternoon that 6’7” forward DJ Burns had entered the portal. Burns was the emotional leader of the Racers this past season as one of only two holdovers from the Racers’ squad that went 31-3 in 2021-22 and won the program’s fifth-ever game in an NCAA Tournament. This past season marked Murray State’s first in the Missouri Valley Conference.