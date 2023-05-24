TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Behind a clutch pitching performance and a huge opening at-bat, Murray State remained undefeated in its inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament Wednesday night.
Cade Vernon kept a dangerous Missouri State offense in check by only allowing three hits in seven innings and the fifth-seeded Racers did enough offensively to upend the second-seeded Bears, 6-1, at Bob Warn Field on the Indiana State campus. The win now puts the Racers (31-26) into Thursday night’s contest with No. 4 Evansville, who opened the day’s action Wednesday with a surprising 7-3 win over defending champion and third-seeded Southern Illinois.
“Hats off to Missouri State (31-22). They are just a phenomenal offense (that scored 25 runs in winning two of three games from the Racers in Murray during the regular season) and, for Cade Vernon to do what he just did is huge,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka of Vernon, who not only three-hit the Bears in his time on the mound, he also recorded eight strikeouts and only allowed one batter to reach via a walk.
“You could say that it was the game of his life … could be an understatement. That was just phenomenal. You’re dealing with the conference player of the year (Mo State outfielder Spencer Nivens) and all of that good stuff and he was just great. He had everything working tonight. His command was just on point and they couldn’t lock on to anything.
“Another thing is he didn’t let them have ‘hitters’ counts’ (where the pitcher fell behind in the at-bat). He didn’t give them anything and it was just fun to watch.”
For Vernon, things became much more easy when he saw his teammates give him a big lead after only one inning. The Racers hit Mo State with four runs in the top of the first as Dustin Mercer’s one-out triple triggered the burst, followed by Brennan McCullough’s RBI single, Drew Vogel’s RBI double and RBI singles from Riley Hawthorne and Ethan Krizen that put the Racers up 4-0.
In baseball circles, this might have been seen as tempting fate because this was the exact same scenario that was in place, only in reverse, for the Racers’ opener Tuesday with Valparaiso. By the end of the third inning, in fact, the Racers had not only caught the Beacons but had taken the lead.
The conditions for Mo State to do the same were always in place, especially with an offense capable of scoring a lot of runs in only a few at-bats. Skirka, though, said there was no need for lecturing his team about the dangers of playing a big lead.
“Our guys are pretty good with the process and just going about their business,” he said. “I’ve said this before but it doesn’t matter if we’re down or up on the scoreboard, these guys are just going to work and stay focused and stay poised and it’s one of those things where we’ll just see what happens at the end of the game.
“Their bullpen did a good job of minimizing a couple of (potentially huge innings after the first).”
That bullpen work for the Bears was particularly important in the fifth as the Racers only added one run to their lead after having the bases loaded with no outs. However, Riley Hawthorne salvaged that for the Racers with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Murray State also loaded the bases with two out in the sixth but, this time, emerged with nothing from that threat. However, Vernon’s work was preventing the Bears from gaining any momentum from those near-misses and, by the time the game entered the ninth, with the Racers still up 5-0, it set the stage for McCullough to put the finishing touches on things.
The lefty swung and rocketed the ball over the right-field wall for a solo home run that ended the scoring at 6-0. For the game, McCullough ended 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored as the Racers outhit the Bears, 9-4. Hawthorne was also 2-for-3 on the night with two RBIs and a run scored.
Allen Roulette, who has been solid lately on the mound, worked the final two innings and only allowed one hit, while working out of a bases-loaded jam himself in the ninth that only resulted in Mo State’s lone run.
Now, the Racers face an Evansville team that took two of three games from them in Murray this season. That was a big reason the Purple Aces were able to emerge with the fourth-place seeding and a bye from playing on the first day.
That was also a very competitive series at Johnny Reagan Field as Evansville needed a ninth-inning grand slam home run from Kip Fougerousse, his second bomb of the game, to win the first game, 7-6. The Aces then won the second game, 6-3 after Murray State scored three times in its first at-bat before the Racers got the better of the action with a 10-3 win in the final game.
The Racers and Aces will meet in a game set for a 6:30 start Thursday night. Both teams are assured of playing at least twice more in the tournament with the winner of Thursday’s game playing at 1:30 p.m. Friday and the loser playing at 10 a.m. Friday.
All of the action is being streamed on ESPN+.
