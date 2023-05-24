Vernon

Murray State pitcher Cade Vernon was sensational for the Racers on Wednesday as they moved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Terre Haute, Indiana.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Behind a clutch pitching performance and a huge opening at-bat, Murray State remained undefeated in its inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament Wednesday night.

 

