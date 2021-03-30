MURRAY — Murray State soccer’s Jenna Villacres has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the league on Sunday.
Villacres earned her second clean sheet of the season when she blanked Tennessee Tech in Murray State’s 1-0 victory over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday. The sophomore made five saves to secure three points for the Racers in the contest. The only goal she conceded over Murray State’s two matches on the week came from the penalty spot in MSU’s 2-1 triumph over SIUE on Friday. The Westerville, Ohio native collected four saves in MSU’s second win of the week that included denying SIUE’s Mackenzie Litzsinger from inside the six-yard box with just five minutes remaining in the match as the Racers improved to 7-1.
Villacres’ award is the first OVC weekly honor for Murray State this season, and is the first by a Racer goalkeeper since Jamie Skarupsky earned the accolade on October 29th, 2019. This also marks the first- career OVC weekly honor for Villacres.
With 21 points in eight games, the Racers are by themselves at the top of the OVC table with just two matches to play in the regular season. They return to action on Friday when they travel to Cape Girardeau n
