MURRAY — The Murray State volleyball team will go to three tournaments and have their inaugural MVC games as part of the 2022 season schedule as announced Thursday.
The season opener will be at Southern Indiana, where the Racers will play a double header against the Screaming Eagles, Aug. 26. They will then go on tournament trips starting at the Liberty Invitational at Lynchburg, Virginia, then at the Marshall Invite at Huntington, West Virginia, Sept. 9-10.
The Racers will close their non-conference campaign at The Heart of Dixie where they will play Clemson and hosts Samford on the Racers’ final early season tournament at the Samford Invite, Sept. 17.
MSU will have their MVC debut at home, hosting Southern Illinois at Racer Arena, Sept. 23.
There will be four more games at home against Missouri State, Belmont, Indiana State and Evansville before the Racers go back on the road to face Valparaiso, Oct. 7.
Murray State returns home to host Bradley and Illinois State, Oct. 21 and 22.
The Racers will have their final home games against UIC and Valparaiso, Nov. 4 and 5, before wrapping up the regular season with three road games ending at Belmont, Nov. 16.
The 2022 MVC Volleyball Championship will be hosted by Evansville at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse at Evansville, Indiana, Nov. 20-23.
