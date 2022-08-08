MURRAY — The Murray State volleyball team will go to three tournaments and have their inaugural MVC games as part of the 2022 season schedule as announced Thursday.

The season opener will be at Southern Indiana, where the Racers will play a double header against the Screaming Eagles, Aug. 26. They will then go on tournament trips starting at the Liberty Invitational at Lynchburg, Virginia, then at the Marshall Invite at Huntington, West Virginia, Sept. 9-10.