MURRAY —The Murray State Racers volleyball team (2-1) faces another competitive road swing this weekend, traveling to St. Louis, Mo., for the Billiken Invitational, Sept. 3-4 at the Chaifetz Pavilion
The Racers kick off the weekend with a 3:30 p.m. match against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday and then play Arkansas State and Saint Louis on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
MURRAY STATE VS.
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Friday, September 3 | 3:30 p.m.
Live Stats
MURRAY STATE VS. ARKANSAS STATE
Saturday, September 4 | 10 a.m.
Live Stats
MURRAY STATE VS. SAINT LOUIS
Saturday, September 4 | 7 p.m.
Live Stats | Live Video (ESPN+)
QUICK HITS
- The 2021 season marks the 39th year of Murray State volleyball.
- The Racers roster features a pair of seniors, one redshirt senior, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
- The 2021 Murray State volleyball team welcomes four freshmen to Murray in Bella Dearinger, Bailey DeMier, Alexa Harris and Brooke Lynn Watts.
- Murray State opened the year with a pair of victories over New Hampshire (1-2) and Stetson (0-3), before falling to Mercer (3-0) in a five-set thriller for a 2-1 start to the season.
- Freshman Brooke Lynn Watts has gotten off to one of the best starts to a career in program history. Watts is second in the nation in kills (69) and fifth in kills per set (5.31), being named OVC Offensive and Newcomer of the Week for her efforts over the weekend.
- Senior libero Becca Fernandez led the Racers defensive efforts with 69 digs over the three matches. Her 2,041 career digs moves her into third place overall on Murray State’s All-Time Dig List, becoming just the third Racer to surpass the 2,000 career dig mark.
- Freshman setter Bailey DeMier led the Racers offense to a .248 attacking percentage on opening weekend, dishing out 138 assists. DeMier posted a double-double in all three matches, making her collegiate debut against UNH with 31 assists and 17 digs to go along with two blocks assists. She followed up with 53 and 54 assists in the next two matches against Stetson and Mercer.
- Preseason All-OVC Selection Jayla Holcombe opened her sophomore campaign with a .404 hitting percentage with 28 kills over the three matches, including 17 kills on a .387 percentage to close the weekend against Mercer.
- Redshirt senior Kolby McClelland paced the Racers attack out of the middle. McClelland tallied 24 kills on a .314 hitting percentage to go along with 6.0 blocks at the net.
- This weekend is a homecoming for three Racers from the St. Louis area. Sophomores Jayla Holcombe and Darci Metzger are from Belleville (East St. Louis Charter HS) and Collinsville, Illinois (Collinsville HS) while freshman Alexa Harris is from Edwardsville, Illinois (Edwardsville HS).
