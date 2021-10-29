MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (12-9, 6-5 OVC) will travel to Belmont (8-14, 6-6 OVC) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Curb Event Center.
Murray State At
Belmont
Today, October 29 | 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 30 | 2 p.m. Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
Last Time Out
- The Racers extended their winning streak to four games, sweeping the series against Tennessee State at Racer Arena, to improve to 6-5 in conference
- Murray State improved to 6-0 at Racer Arena with an 18-1 sets record.
- The Racers swept the Tigers both Thursday and Friday night during Murray State’s Homecoming Weekend, winning 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 the first game and 25-22, 27-25, 25-15 the following day.
- Watts had a big weekend for the Racers, with a match-high 18 kills on a .333 attacking clip on Thursday and followed it up with another match-high 13 kills on a .385 attacking %, adding three blocks assists in each match.
- DeMier propelled the Racer offense to a .249 hitting percentage, averaging 12.75 assists per set.
- Watts claimed another two OVC weekly honors, Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of Week after averaging 5.17 kills per set on a .354 attacking percentage this past weekend.
- DeMier picked up her second straight OVC honor, winning Co-Setter of the Week
Back On Track
- After sweeping their initial conference series, the Racers fell in their next five, dropping three five-setter in that time.
- Murray State completed its two-week homestand, going 4-0 with three sweeps to win four straight conference games for the first time since 2019.
- The Racers hit two of their highest hitting percentage of the season in the four matches, hitting .308 versus TTU and .292 versus TSU, led by Brooke Lynn Watts and Alexa Harris.
Home Sweep Home
- Murray State is 6-0 at Racers and 18-1 in sets won.
- The Racers have swept five of their six home games
- The offense is averaging 14.53 kills per set at a .252 hitting percentage compared to opponents 10.21 kills per set on a .139 swing rate and outdigging them with 15.74 digs per set to 12.63 digs per set.
Critical Road Series
- The Racers hold a half a game lead over the Bruins in the conference standings sitting fifth and seventh, respectively.
- The top 8 teams will make the conference tourney
- On the road this season, Murray State is 1-8.
Ovc Honors
- The Racers have collected OVC honors in eight of the first nine weeks of the season, totaling 14 honors so far, the most of any team in the conference.
- Freshman Brooke Lynn Watts has claimed nine honors, six Newcomer of the Weeks and three Offensive Player of the Week.
- Freshman Alexa Harris claimed her first career OVC honor, Newcomer of the Week (Sept. 20). - Senior Becca Fernandez has won OVC Defensive Player of the Week twice so far this season (Sept. 6; Oct. 4).
- Freshman setter Bailey DeMier has won two Setter of the Week awards (Oct. 18; Oct. 25).
Commented
