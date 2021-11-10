MURRAY — In the final week of the regular season, the Murray State Racers volleyball team (14-11, 8-7 OVC) hosts Austin Peay (19-9, 12-3 OVC) in the regular season home finale at Racer Arena tonight at 6.
Murray State
vs Austin Peay
Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
Last time out
- The Racers split the weekend series with Southeast Missouri, falling in four sets the opening day before producing a dominant sweep of the Redhawks on Senior Day.
- Murray State honored its three seniors and student manager pre-game on Saturday for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the program.
- Brooke Lynn Watts won her seventh Newcomer of the Week award after posting a pair of double-digit kill matches. This is Watts’ tenth weekly award of the season.
- Taylor Beasley faced off against her sister, Zoey, a junior for the Redhawks and finished with 10 kills on a .304 hitting clip, including a season-high six kills on Saturday.
- Bailey DeMier produced 71 assists, dishing out a 39 assists and 11 digs for a double-double on Friday against the Redhawks. The following day, DeMier recorded 32 assists to pair with 8 digs and four kills on senior night.
- On her Senior Weekend, Fernandez led the Murray State defense with 41 digs in the split with SEMO. She collected 24 digs in the opening match before adding 17 digs and had 7 assists.
Redemption time
- The Racers lost a five-set battle to the Govs last month sending MSU’s losing streak to five games.
- Since then, the Racers have turned it around, going 6-2 including winning five straight.
OVC Tournament
- The top eight teams will make the 2021 OVC Tournament, hosted by the #1 seed
- Morehead currently sits first but the Eagles travel to third-place SEMO which could have big impacts on standings.
- Second-place Austin Peay visits the Racers Wednesday before heading to Eastern Illinois
- Murray State is a half-game out of a tie for fourth with Tennessee Tech and UT Martin and has secured a spot in the tournament going into the last weekend of the regular season with an 8-7 conference record.
No. 10 for No. 12
- Freshman Brooke Lynn Watts has claimed ten honors, seven Newcomer of the Weeks and three Offensive Player of the Week.
- Austin Peay’s Kristen Stucker was the last player in the conference to win 10 weekly awards. Stucker won Setter of the Week 10 times in the 2017 season.
