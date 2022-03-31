HOUMA, La. — The Murray State men’s golf came home with a 10th place showing at the Ellendale Intercollegiate being played at Houma, Louisiana, at Ellendale Country Club.
The Racers carded team scores of 293-295-302=890 and placed ahead of Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas. Southeastern Louisiana was the team winner at 859 with North Alabama (860), Incarnate Word (870), UT Martin (871) and Troy (882) making up the top-5.
MSU’s Walker Beck led the Racers with a spot in 16th place on rounds of 70-75-74=219 to match his career-best finish that first occurred at the Arkansas State Spring Classic in 2021 and it was his highest finish in the school year of 2021-22.
Other Murray State scores and finishes included Connor Coombs who moved up 13 spots from the second round to get a 31st place finish on scores of 78-72=73=223. Quinn Eaton and Kamaren Cunningham shared 42nd place. Eaton carded rounds of 74-75-77=226 and Cunningham posted a score line of 71-76-79=226. Carson Holmes got the start this week and placed 64th on scores of 79-73-78=230.
MSU’s Trey Lewis and Tyler Powell played Ellendale as individual players. Powell jumped from 53rd place to 39th place on scores of 71-81-73=225 and Lewis placed 42nd on rounds of 76-72-78=226.
The medalist winner was Logan Kuehn of Southeastern Louisiana who passed Ken-Marten Soo of Incarnate Word in the final round for a 1-shot win with a score of 210.
