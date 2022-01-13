(TNS) MEMPHIS — Gary Payton II proved in training camp that he deserved a roster spot. It didn’t take long to establish that he would outplay his 15th spot on the roster. But never has his value to the Golden State Warriors been clearer than Tuesday night inside FedEx Forum, even in a 116-108 loss.
When Grizzlies star and former Murray State standout Ja Morant checked in with 7:40 to go, Payton leaped from his seat on the opposite bench and sprinted to the scorer’s table. That was his man. He needed to check in, too. Despite their best efforts to slow Morant, who earned “M-V-P” chants at the foul line, Golden State could only contain him momentarily.
The Warriors were grasping for answers against Morant. Juan Toscano-Anderson started the game with the matchup, one of the toughest in all of basketball, and lasted one possession. It was Andrew Wiggins’ turn next, before the Warriors turned to a zone, which Morant quickly broke with a wide-open 3.
By the end of the opening period, Morant had 15 points. He finished with 29 and sealed the Grizzlies’ win — their 10th in a row overall and their fourth in the past five regular-season matchups with the Warriors — with a pair of baskets in the final minute.
Payton, whose status was in doubt with a sprained ankle, didn’t sub in until the final seconds of the first quarter. He played 22 of the ensuing 36 minutes. Morant managed only 14 more the rest of the way but knocked down the big ones with under a minute to go.
