MEMPHIS — Knowing his team could face Memphis in the upcoming NBA Western Conference Playoffs, Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr is keeping a close eye on the Grizzlies.
After all, it was the Grizzlies who ended Golden State’s season last year in a three-game play-in series. In fact, a big reason for that exit was Memphis guard, former Murray State star Ja Morant, who engaged Golden State future Hall of Famer Steph Curry in a memorable scoring shootout in Game 3. Curry ended with 39 points that night but it was Morant’s 35 that led the Grizzlies to a five-point win.
Tuesday, the teams met in Memphis in a game that saw neither Curry nor Morant see the floor. Curry was out with a foot injury, while the Grizzlies are being extra cautious with Morant after he injured a knee more than a week ago. It was the Grizzlies handling the situation better, hammering the Warriors 123-95 at the FedEx Forum.
Morant, who will be out until at least next week, did react to the win on Twitter and poked fun at how the Grizzlies have fared very well without him this season, going 18-2 in games Morant has missed.
Prior to the game, Kerr, who has led the Warriors to three NBA titles as head coach, addressed how the Grizzlies seem to play so well without their starting point guard.
“Well, from what I understand, they’re 17-2 without him. Memphis is having a spectacular year. When you can win without your best player at such a high clip, it tells you all you need to know about the team’s depth, coaching and connection. They’ve got something special going here. They’ve been really impressive,” Kerr said.
Memphis is in second place in the Western Conference, representing one of the strongest improvements in the NBA, going back to the last year. Tuesday’s win improved the Grizzlies to 53-23. Golden State is in third place with a record of 48-28.
Both of those teams are chasing Phoenix with former Murray State star Cameron Payne, which has the best record in the league at 61-14.
