MURRAY — Murray State has announced that there will be an NCAA Tournament selection watch party on Sunday at the CFSB Center.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. The show itself starts at 5. The event is free to the public as Racer Nation learns the identity of Murray State’s opponent in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Murray State said entertainment will include photo opportunities with the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference regular season and OVC Tournament championship trophies. The Murray State Racer Band and cheerleaders will also participate and fans could be part of a live look-in by CBS.
Additional information regarding how to purchase tournament tickets will also be available toward the end of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.