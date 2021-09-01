NASHVILLE — Murray State’s Brooke Lynn Watts has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Volleyball Offensive and Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Watts opened her collegiate career leading the OVC in kills (69) and kills per set (5.31). Her 69 kills is second in the nation and her 5.31 kills per set are fifth nation after the opening weekend.
The freshman from Odenton, Maryland put together three 20-plus kills matches. Against New Hampshire, Watts recorded 25 kills on 48 attempts and three service aces.
Watts followed that with 21 kills against Stetson and concluded the weekend with 23 kills against Mercer. She added 22 digs and six services aces over the three matches.
Watts and the rest of the Racers take their 2-1 start on the road again at the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis, beginning with a 3:30 p.m. match against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday.
