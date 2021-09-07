ST. LOUIS — The Murray State Racers (3-3, 0-0 OVC) fell in four sets to Arkansas State (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt), (25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-25) and to Saint Louis (3-3, 0-0 A10), (29-31, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25) on Saturday at the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis.
The day was lit up by freshman Brooke Lynn Watts, who led the team with a career-high 29 kills. The freshman out of Odenton, Maryland recorded her fifth and sixth straight 20+ kill matches and her first career double-double adding 10 digs in the Arkansas State match.
All-Tournament team selection senior Becca Fernandez recorded 33 digs and 23 digs in the two matches.
Bailey DeMier tallied 85 assists and 23 digs, picking up two more double-doubles on the day.
On Friday, Murray State started its stay in St. Louis with a sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4, 0-0 SWAC), 25-11, 25-19, 25-22.
The win was powered by Murray State’s .312 attack percentage, led by Watts, Darci Metzger and Kolby McClelland who combined for 41 of the Racers’ 54 kills.
Metzger delivered her most efficient day on the court (.600 hitting clip) with 10 kills and added a solo block. McClelland also put up 10 kills out of the middle. Senior Emily Matson set a new career high in digs (11) while hitting .417 on seven kills.
The Racers stay on the road next weekend, heading to Georgia Southern’s Eagle Invitational, Sept. 10-11.
