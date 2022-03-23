I know what some of you are probably thinking as you see that headline above this piece.
“Celebrate? Why?”
Does it hurt to know that Matt McMahon is no longer the head coach of our Racers? Of course it does.
Does it bite to know that we have a situation where when a coach does great things here, he/she is probably going to be taken out of here by the big dogs of the SEC, Big 12, ACC or other major conferences? Of course.
For me personally, I’m kind of in a weird spot. I would see Matt at events when I was a news guy with The Ledger & Times, but I didn’t work with him on a frequent basis. For this, my one season working with him, I can tell you he was great to work with, and I consider it an honor and privilege.
I was hoping to work with him a few more years, but ...
My first reaction after seeing the news begin to spread Monday on a national level that Matt was going to LSU is how I feel as I write this. I hate that we’re losing him, but I’m glad he’s getting this shot and I’m proud for him.
You know why? Because he’s a first-class guy and it’s great to see good guys have their day.
Matt was a good guy at Murray State and he is still a good guy now.
He spent 11 years in this great community of ours, seven as the keeper of the storied men’s program. Racer fans owe him a lot because he did a lot.
But you want to know the true essence of a person? It’s when he practices what he preaches, and I saw this several minutes after the Racers won this year’s OVC Tournament in Evansville. It was unselfishness to the hilt.
There was still one net left hanging on a goal inside the Ford Center and it was rather obvious that everyone was needing to get on with other business. So Matt took control because there were some very interested parties in that net, the children of his assistants and perhaps some other families he and Mary and their kids have come to know here in Murray.
Keep in mind, this is about 30 minutes after an absolutely exhausting finish to a game with a very good Morehead State team that had taken the Racer players, coaches, fans, band, cheerleaders…everybody in blue and gold to the limit.
I can’t remember exactly what he said but it was something to the extent of, “Alright, let me go ahead and take care of it and we’ll make sure all of you can get a piece of it later.” He then climbed the ladder, cut the net off and did the customary twirl of it for all to see.
The thing is he was exhausted. I had tried to interview him on the court right after the game but he asked for extra time. He was needing to collect his thoughts. I gave it to him. He had earned that.
Yet, even though he still was in a mentally exhaustive state, here he was finding a way to tend to what was important to him, those kids. That told me all I needed to know about Matt.
I would imagine Matt will continue his custom of taking a jog on game day, regardless of the site, be it Baton Rouge or anywhere else. I remember how he would talk about seeing all of the blue and gold throughout Evansville’s downtown area on the mornings of the OVC Tournament games with SEMO and Morehead. Somehow, I think he managed to go unseen, but he sure noticed what he was seeing.
He appreciated the fans. The sight of him standing on a chair used for the benches at Cape and Evansville after Racer wins is something I’ll never forget. The aftermath of the win this year at Memphis was my first taste of how Racers celebrate away from home, and Matt led the way, rushing to the Murray State cheering section inside the FedEx Forum with his customary “Whoooooooh!” as he ran toward everyone.
I wonder if he’ll do that after big LSU wins? I sure hope so.
So we have memories of what Matt did for us. We also have facts.
Matt won almost 70% of his games at Murray State. He guided the Racers to OVC regular season titles in four of his last five years, raising the program’s total to 27. He guided Murray State to the OVC Tournament title three of his last five years. The Racers won NCAA Tournament games two of the three times he led them to that event, the only time a Racer head coach has won two NCAA games.
I don’t know if he’s THE greatest Murray State coach of all time, but he is right up there in the conversation. Yet, the first thing he’d say is “John, I wasn’t the only person that made this happen.” He always credited his assistants and wanted them to get the credit before he did.
Unfortunately, this is life at a place like this. All things considered, we probably had Matt longer than we should have and we should be grateful for that.
So now, we look to the future, both here in Murray and on the Bayou in Baton Rouge. Who will be our coach with the Racers? How will Matt do with LSU?
Only time will tell. However, I hope to have our cake and eat it too, that the success of the Racers program continues and that Matt absolutely knocks it out of the park with LSU. Hopefully, that’s not too much to ask ... in both cases.
Thanks Matt for all you did at Murray State and here’s to a great run at LSU.
