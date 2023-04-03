MURRAY —The Murray State women’s golf team hosts the Jan Weaver Invitational (April 2-4) at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers seek their 11th championship since winning the first staging of the event in 2003 and their first since 2021.
Play begins Monday and Tuesday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Play includes 36 holes the first day with the final 18 coming Tuesday morning.
Murray State’s Payton Carter and Eliza Ma Kho continued her excellent 2022-23 campaign with finishes of 18th and 23rd last week at the GSU Invitational in Georgia. Carter and Kho each carded sub-par rounds in the final round. Carter is fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 75.3 scoring average and Kho is 16th at 76.8.
The Racers and Belmont are the only MVC teams in the Weaver Invitational as both teams will be headed to The Valley Championship (April 17-19) in Waterloo, Illinois at Annbriar GC.
The Jan Weaver Invitational honors the memory of one of the biggest supporters of Murray State University and Racer Athletics. When Jan passed away in 2009, Murray State lost a dear friend. A career teacher and administrator, Weaver served her students for more than 40 years at the high school and college level. Her tenure at Murray State in the College of Education (1985-97) included serving as dean of the department. Along with her husband, Dick, the two helped Racer Athletics back up its commitment to ensure that Racer student-athletes have every opportunity to excel in the classroom as well as on the athletic fields. In 1997, Murray State athletics established an academic center named in honor of the Weavers who provided the funding to build it. The Weaver Academic Enhancement Center was opened at Roy Stewart Stadium June 30, 1997.
