MURRAY — One of the top players in program history, Michelle Wenning is still prominent in the record book of Racer women’s basketball and now part of the class to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men's basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent.
Arriving in Murray in fall 1987, Wenning was an All-State performer out of New Washington, Indiana.
It didn’t take her long to make an impact for Head Coach Bud Childers, as Wenning shot .583 from the field on 156-of-266 to set the MSU single-season record and it’s still third all-time in 2022. That great freshman season, as the only player to start every game, set her on the path to becoming just the second MSU player to earn All-OVC honors in four seasons. The other was teammate Sheila Smith, MSU’s all-time scorer, who played with Wenning for two seasons. The 1987-88 team still owns the team scoring mark of 82.8 points per game.
Wenning kept her great play going through her senior season in which she had appeared in 116 games and produced 1,724 points. A mark that was third all-time at MSU in 1991 and is still sixth in 2022. She was a scoring machine with 94 games of double-figure scoring and she added outstanding rebounding skills as she is the only Racer to lead the team in rebounding for four seasons.
Wenning is the seventh from women’s basketball to be inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame and the first since Jackie Mounts (1975-79) and Joi Scott (2005-07) in 2020.
Teamed with MSU’s first WBB hall of fame pick, Sheila Smith, to help the Racers rise to new heights under Childers with three-straight third-place finishes with a combined record of 60-29 (.869) in three seasons and 28-14 (.666) in three OVC seasons from 1986-89.
The Racers’ success with Wenning and Smith marked the program’s first winning seasons (and 20-win seasons) in the modern-era of women’s basketball in the OVC which began with the 1971-72 season.
