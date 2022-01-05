MURRAY — When Tevin Brown recorded his fourth assist last week in Murray State’s 106-81 men’s basketball victory over Ohio Valley Conference opponent Southeast Missouri at the CFSB Center in Murray, he became part of some exclusive company.
Prior to that, the Murray State program had only had two players achieve 350 assists, 1,500 points and 500 rebounds. Those players are Isaac Spencer and Glen Green.
“It’s pretty neat to have a player to show that type of balance and stat-stuffing ability,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon during Monday night’s edition of the “Hey Coach” program on FROGGY 103.7. That assist came on a play that helped the Racers take command in the final two minutes of the first half.
“Tevin throws a beautiful lob to (guard Trey Hannibal) for a beautiful dunk,” McMahon said of the play that put the Racers up 57-38 and was part of a 7-2 run that closed the half and left them in possession of a 59-40 lead at halftime.
As those numbers show, the 6-5 junior from Fairhope, Alabama has a quite versatile game. He can score from anywhere on the floor (he had a dunk of his own in that late first-half run against Southeast), can bang on the boards and can dish the ball to others.
Brown says it is a matter of doing what is necessary to win games, which the Racers are doing with much regularity this season as they have started with 11 wins in their first 13 outings. However, he was expressing this idea even before the Racers took the court for the first time this season.
“I mean, I just do what I can for the program. I just come here, shoot the ball, play defense and basically do what Coach Mac says. The other stuff will take care of itself,” Brown said in October during the OVC’s Zoom Media Day, responding to a question about him being the latest in a long line of guards the Murray State program has developed.
He was asked if he thought he was carrying that legacy forward for the program.
“As long as I play the way I know I should, everything should be fine.”
So far, that is exactly what Brown has done this season. Heading into this week’s action, he is averaging 19 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. He also has contributed 3.6 assists per game, has stolen the ball 21 times and has blocked 10 shots.
His stat sheet for the Southeast game spoke for itself, 17 points, two rebounds, five assists, a blocked shot and four steals. His biggest game of the year so far came in a mid-major collision in Murray with Southern Conference favorite UT Chattanooga in December, when he erupted for 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field, including a 7-of-14 performance from 3-point range, in a come-from-behind win. Brown also had nine rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals.
And to think, he actually started that game cold from the field.
“You’ve just got to stay confident and stay positive the entire time,” said Brown, who closed the first half by hitting his second 3-pointer of the night, a shot from just in front of the mid-court stripe.
That led to one of his three OVC Player of the Week selections so far this season. And, while Brown seems to be the basketball-playing version of a Swiss Army knife, as in he does many things well, one of his skills seems to rise above the others, and that is his ability with the three.
Currently, he is one of the top long-range bombers in the nation, ranking in the top-30 in NCAA Division 1 for 3-point percentage at 44% and for made threes per game (3.5).
Now, about midway through his junior year, Brown is quickly approaching the top of 3-point records both at Murray State and in the OVC. He is fourth all-time in the OVC with 294 made 3-pointers and is on pace to take that record for himself by the end of the season. Austin Peay’s Joe Sibbitt has the record at 319, which he set from 1995-98.
Brown is only eight bombs from reaching UT Martin’s Dewayne Powell (1993-96) for third, then he can set his sights on the Murray State all-time mark, held by Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan (2010-13) at 304.
“The numbers just speak for themselves,” McMahon said Monday. “When you have a player starting to break both Murray State and OVC career records, it speaks for their longevity and to their ability to come in and make an impact right away as a freshman, then get better every year while they’re here.
“Tevin has certainly done that. He made 90 threes as a freshman on our NCAA Tournament team (that defeated Marquette in the first round) and he’s continued to add to his game.”
McMahon also seems to be embracing Brown’s pursuit of the Murray State and OVC career threes marks.
“We’re going to have him firing away from that 3-point line to make sure he surpasses that record,” he said, adding that the performance of other players this season is giving Brown added opportunity from long range. “(Guard) Juice (Hill) has really improved the overall balance of this team (as he is hitting 46.6% of his 3-point shots, including a devastating 6-of-8 performance against Southeast). Now, he didn’t shoot the ball well (from long distance) in a couple of non-D1 games, but in our D1 games, he’s hitting 49% from three, so he’s been terrific and he keeps the floor spaced.
“But Tevin is having a special year.”
