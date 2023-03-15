MURRAY — Kenny White Jr., who played small forward/guard this past season at Murray State, has opted to enter the transfer portal.
MURRAY — Kenny White Jr., who played small forward/guard this past season at Murray State, has opted to enter the transfer portal.
At least two news sources show White as having entered the portal.
Should White leave the Racer program, it would mark his second exit via the portal. Last season, White, who is listed as a junior, departed Murray State’s former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee Tech so he could come to Murray.
Under NCAA rules, and unless a special circumstance is involved, White would have to sit out next season at a new school due to this being his second time to change schools.
White, 6’7,” was very useful for the Racers at times this past season. He appeared in 29 games, averaged 7.7 ppg and 3.9 rebounds a game. He did have some games where he scored in double figures, including an impressive 18 points and six rebounds he amassed in a November win against a Texas A&M team that went on to finish second in the mighty Southeastern Conference and will play in this week’s NCAA Tournament.
White is the second Racer to leave since the end of the season as forward Jamari Smith earlier opted to make himself available for pro ball.
