MURRAY — Thursday night’s historic first game in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball play for Murray State was played in a much different atmosphere than the last time the Racers played at the CFSB Center in November.
That night, Murray State and its band of 12 newcomers and two returners played before an appreciative, though not-exactly hostile, crowd in dispatching of NAIA representative Lindsey Wilson. Thursday night’s “White Out” for longtime Valley member Illinois State saw a significant uptick in intensity that reached a fever pitch in the late going as the visiting Redbirds battled back from double digits to force overtime before the Racers responded to win, 70-67, and move to 1-0 in Valley play (4-3 overall) in front of more than 5,400 fans.
“Before the game, I’m talking to the guys and I told them,’You came here to play in front of this kind of crowd and play in these types of environments. Don’t let it bother you,’” Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm said he told his team. “‘Yeah, you may turn a couple of balls over, you may quick shoot it early. Man! It’s easy to get caught up in the moment.’
“‘Just settle down and stay the course.’”
Racer Nation, mostly clad in white to match their team’s home uniforms, was there to help, injecting their players with needed energy to overcome the Redbirds. Guard Rob Perry, whose critical 3-pointer from the left side with less than a minute left in OT gave the Racers a four-point cushion, was at Florida’s Stetson University a year ago.
He said his first look at The Bank in game mode was quite a thrill.
“Man! It was incredible. It kind of got me riled up a bit,” said Perry, who tied Illinois State guard Seneca Knight for game-high honors with 20 points. “That was a great crowd and I really felt the energy. That’s a reason I came here, to be a part of that.”
Stetson’s home arena in DeLand, Florida seats 5,000 fans. The home arena at Minnesota State, from which reserve guard Quincy Anderson — Prohm’s first Transfer Portal signee after being named head coach — came has 200 fewer seats. Both are a little more than half the size of the Bank.
Anderson did his best to give the Racer fans reason to yell by scoring nine points off the bench. His driving layup with more than seven minutes left in regulation gave Murray State a 54-42 lead and brought the crowd to its feet.
“I’m just grateful. It was everything I was hoping it would be,” Anderson said. “I know Racer Nation is out there and we know they’re supporting us. It was really cool to see everyone as energetic as they were.
“I can tell, when they are getting into it like that, this has got to be a tough place for other people to play.”
While Prohm, and especially the fans, would have liked to have seen the Racers finish the Redbirds in much less taxing fashion, the coach, weeks into his second tenure in Murray, said the experience was not all bad.
“Even as the game was going on, I’m saying ‘we need this,’” Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm said, citing how the Racers had lost twice this season after holding good-size leads in the second half against Massachusetts and UT Chattanooga, both of which came down to the last play. “We needed to kind of go up, then down, then back up. We need to go through that.” n
