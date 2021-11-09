MURRAY — When Murray State officially begins its 2021-22 men’s basketball season tonight against Cumberland, on the bench will be a Racer legend.
Marcus Brown, who ranks third on the Racers’ career scoring list with 2,236 points, will serve his first official game as assistant to Head Coach Matt McMahon, as well as director of basketball operations, after coming to the program in August. In returning to Murray, he left his hometown of West Memphis, Arkansas, where he thought he was preparing for his fifth season as the head boys coach at his alma mater, Arkansas superpower West Memphis High School, until his phone rang.
He had returned to West Memphis after a stellar career overseas. Now, he has returned to his college alma mater, meaning Brown has proven that old saying about one never being able to going home again wrong, not once but twice.
“I know. I know,” Brown said Friday, smiling at the thought. “I’m truly blessed. ‘But you can’t go home,’ they say. Well, I’m still writing the book, though, and that’s a great thing …being able to still write the book, being able to, you know, have an impact and still be around.
“It’s special man! I get chill bumps.”
Brown’s first homecoming was 11 years ago when he retired from his professional playing career, most of his 15 years having been spent in Europe, and returned to West Memphis, where his name is revered. Brown helped win a state title for the Blue Devils during his playing days under the guidance of coaching legend Larry Bray, who led the storied Memphis-area program for 46 years.
Bray was still the head man when Brown joined his staff as an assistant in 2011. Bray retired at the end of Brown’s seventh season as an assistant, then handed the program over to Brown, who proceeded to make history by becoming the only West Memphis player to win a state title as a player and as a head coach. Brown recorded a 92-26 record in his four years as head coach and had no reason to be thinking of a career change.
Then, in late July and early August, everything changed. McMahon called him about a position on his staff. And with Brown already having known McMahon, the idea of leaving West Memphis for Murray began to become more and more possible.
“I met Coach when he was on the staff with (former Murray State Head Coach Steve) Prohm, so it’s one of those things where you’re having conversations with someone and you’re swapping ideas and we got a chance to know each other,” Brown said of how that relationship was created mainly from West Memphis teams attending Murray State’s summer camps. “And I’ve always maintained my presence here, so it was one of those things where you’d bring your team here and try to maintain relationships. I mean, it’s always about relationships.
“So we had the interview and I thought I did well and big props to Coach Matt for just pulling the trigger.”
“It was a no brainer (when the offer to join the Murray State staff was made). I mean, you can’t ask for anything more than to return to your alma mater, you know? I was truly grateful to have the chance to play and work and coach at my alma mater in West Memphis and, now, I’m putting myself in a position, and with the help of my family, to have a chance to coach here. It’s huge.
“It’s a chance for me to grow in my coaching career. Like I said, it’s a no brainer.”
This has meant getting used to some new surroundings, or more appropriately, surroundings that did not exist in Brown’s playing days during the mid-1990s. Back then, the basketball offices were situated at the base of Roy Stewart Stadium, a long way from Racer Arena, where Brown thrilled fans with a variety of high-flying maneuvers and deadly shots.
Now, the Murray State basketball offices are inside the still-relatively-new Gene W. Ray Basketball Center, which is attached to the larger, more modern venue for Racer home games, the CFSB Center. Racer Arena has been converted to hosting matches for the campus’ volleyball program.
“It’s great. It’s great seeing the university grow,” he said of the Ray Center. “I mean our offices were all the way over at the football stadium. It’s so different now and it’s good to be back. This place is a big part of my life.”
Brown also said that West Memphis and Murray are where he developed an intense work ethic, which he attributes to the success he had as a Blue Devil, Racer and the many professional teams for whom he played and where he achieved stardom. He said those big moments would not have had happened without countless hours of preparation.
“Many times, I had no manager (to retrieve the ball), there was nobody to rebound the ball. I was by myself. But if you want to be successful, you have to have the discipline to do it right, and to punish yourself if you don’t get it right. A lot goes into it,” he said, noting that some of his West Memphis players knew about his legendary status with that program, but most were too young to grasp it.
Then, they would begin to understand that the man who was their head coach had put himself on the same plane as the likes of Keith Lee (who led Memphis State to the 1986 Final Four) and Michael Cage (who had a long and successful career in the NBA). It made it much easier for them to listen to his advice, namely listening to others.
“Somebody helped me,” he said of such mentors as Bray and his assistants at West Memphis and Scott Edgar and his assistants at Murray State. “Scott Edgar believed in me. I wasn’t a five-star recruit. I wasn’t a four-star recruit. It was just that he believed in me.
“I didn’t know I was going to be great, but I wanted to be great, so the only thing I knew was to work at it, and I continue to work at it still to this day. I’m working on trying to be the best I can be … the best husband, the best son, the best dad, the best friend and the best coach that I can be.”
Brown said that, like some of his West Memphis players, a little convincing of his history was needed in Murray too, where Brown’s jersey number — 5 — hangs high above the court at The Bank.
“Some of them were non-believers,” he said of some players of this year’s team when they were told that their new assistant coach was the person whose number is displayed above them. “They had to look it up. Then, they were like, ‘Oh man! OK! This guy really could play.’
“It’s a credibility thing and, now, I do have a little more credibility with them in the sense. But what I tell them is that all of that stuff (including being a 2010 inductee to the Murray State Athletic Hall of Fame) doesn’t happen by accident.”
It appears the players are now convinced. When Brown was introduced during last month’s Racer Mania event at The Bank, every player ran over to him to welcome him to the court, a sign that this relationship between players and coach is growing increasingly close.
‘However I can help these young men, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “That’s because, again, somebody did it for me. You want to see these guys grow, the team grow and you want to put the best product out on the floor that Murray State will continue to be proud of.
“You know? It just means a little bit more because you see the hard work that you put in. In my Hall of Fame speech (when he was inducted in 2010), I cried like a baby because a lot of people were there for me. My dad is no longer here but, without him, there is no me. I owe it to him to be great. I owe it to him to lead our family, the family that he started and my grandfather, so, for me, I will always pay homage to those that came before me.”
The Racers take the court at 7 tonight at The Bank. The Murray State women will also be in action today with an 11 a.m. tipoff against Asbury College, also at the CFSB Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.