MURRAY — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2020-21 NABC Division I All-District teams and for a second-straight year, Murray State’s Tevin Brown is part of the District-18 squad and KJ Williams gets his first award.
Williams, a junior from Cleveland, Mississippi, scored 15.3 points per game (fifth in the OVC) and grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game (third in the OVC). He scored in double-digits in 21 of 26 games and topped 20 points on four occasions, including 23 points against Jacksonville State at the OVC Tournament in Evansville. Williams had seven double doubles this season (33rd in the NCAA D-I). His career-high scoring game was established twice this season, with 26 points at Southeast Missouri (Feb. 1) and 28 at SIUE (Feb. 15). Williams joined Brown in the MSU 1000-Point Club and has 1,054 points entering his senior season of 2021-22.
Brown, a junior from Fairhope, Alabama, scored 14.7 points per game (11th in the OVC) and was first in the league with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game. He scored in double-digits in 21 of 26 games this season and had a season-high 29 points against SIUE (Feb. 15) when he went 7-of-9 from the 3-point line. One of the most versatile players in the OVC, Brown was in the top-10 in rebounding at 5.9 per game and was seventh in assists with 111.
Brown joined the MSU 1000-Point Club in December and has 1,343 points heading into his senior season as one of 24 Racers who have reached 1,300 points in their careers. Brown has 248 career 3-pointers and is closing on second place all-time at MSU. Frank Allen (1989-93) sits in second with 251 and Isaiah Canaan (2009-13) holds the MSU mark with 304.
The NABC all-district teams are voted on by member head coaches in NCAA Division I.
2020-21 NABC All-District 18
First Team
Terry Taylor - Austin Peay
KJ Williams - Murray State
Grayson Murphy - Belmont
Nick Muszynski - Belmont
Johni Broome - Morehead St.
Second Team
Tre King - Eastern Kentucky
Darian Adams - Jacksonville State
Tevin Brown - Murray State
Wendell Green Jr. - Eastern Kentucky
Jr. Clay - Tennessee Tech
Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State
