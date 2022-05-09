BATON ROUGE, La. — Multiple media outlets, including television station WAFB, reported late last week that Louisiana State and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon has added Murray State forward KJ Williams to the Tigers’ roster.
A post on LSU Basketball’s Twitter site confirmed the news, stating “The OVC Player of the Year is comin’ to Baton Rouge. Welcome to LSU, KJ Williams!” The post also says that Williams has signed to play next season with the Tigers.
Williams, who just completed his fourth season with the Racers, was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. He started all 34 games for Murray State. He averaged 29 minutes, 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game for the Racers, who won the OVC regular season title by becoming the first team to go undefeated in conference play and to have won 18 games to do this. Murray State also won its third OVC Tournament title in the past five years.
That resulted in an NCAA Tournament bid that led to a thrilling 92-87 overtime win over San Francisco in the first round of The Big Dance, the Racers’ fifth win all-time in that event.
Williams had declared for the NBA Draft after the season ended, but did not obtain an agent in order to preserve his college eligibility. He is the third member of the 2021-22 Racers squad to follow McMahon to LSU, point guard and All-OVC First Team selection Justice Hill and high-energy reserve guard Trae Hannibal being the others.
However, Hill can play next season, being this is the first time he has used the portal. He originally signed with Arkansas out of high school but did not play with the Razorbacks before heading to a junior college in Utah. This is Hannibal’s second venture into the portal as he came to Murray State last season after spending his freshman year at South Carolina and, unless he receives an exemption of some kind, he will have to sit out the upcoming season.
