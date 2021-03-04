MURRAY —In advance of this week’s postseason tournament, the Murray State men’s basketball team landed KJ Williams and Tevin Brown on the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. The OVC selected the postseason honors from a vote by the league’s head coaches and communications directors.
Although falling short of a team goal of winning a fourth-straight OVC regular season championship, this dynamic duo from Murray State are individually two of the best players in the OVC and the best inside/outside combination. In making the OVC First Team for a second time, Williams and Brown are the 44th and 45th Racers to be named All-OVC twice in their careers.
Williams continued his improvement as a player and became a better scorer and rebounder in the 2020-21 season. Williams is scoring 15.3 points per game (5th OVC) and is hauling in 8.4 rebounds per game (3rd OVC).
Williams joined Brown in the MSU 1,000-Point Club and has 1,031 points entering the OVC Tournament to rank 42nd on the all-time list for the Racers. After setting the MSU single season field goal percentage record as a freshman, Williams, now a junior, is seventh in program history with a field goal percentage of .588 (421-716). He has also made it to 25th in all-time rebounds at MSU with 594.
Already one of the top 3-point shooters in MSU history, Brown battled through an early season slump to finish in fine form for the Racers. Currently, he is scoring 14.4 points per game (11th OVC) and is first in the league by making 2.8 threes per game. Since the Tennessee Tech game (Jan. 23), the last 13 games, Brown has hit 44 percent from long range on 48-of-108.
Brown joined the MSU 1,000-Point Club in December and enters the OVC Tournament with 1,319 points and is one of 24 Racers who have reached 1,300 points in their careers. Brown has 246 career made 3-pointers and is closing on second place all-time at MSU. Frank Allen (1989-93) sits in second with 251 and Isaiah Canaan (2009-13) holds the MSU mark with 304.
