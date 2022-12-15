NEW YORK CITY — The New York Jets are one of the NFL’s most improved teams this season and are in the hunt for what many observers would have thought was an unlikely playoff spot in the preseason.
Even though the Jets have dropped two tough games in a row, at Minnesota and Sunday at AFC East rival Buffalo, they still sit at 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the division. A win this week over suddenly-dangerous Detroit would go a long way in helping their playoff chances.
It has been an improved defense that has led the charge and part of that unit is former Murray State standout linebacker Quincy Williams, who has been a starter the past two seasons.
In Buffalo, Williams did what he could as he had six tackles, all solo, to finish second on the team behind fellow linebacker C.J Mosely. However, in spite of the Jets holding the explosive Bills offense to a little more than 200 yards, it was the Bills, seen by many as the AFC favorite for the Super Bowl, prevailing by a 20-12 score.
Williams arrived in New York last year after being drafted in 2019 by Jacksonville. He ranks third on the team with 69 tackles this season, 49 of which are solo. He also has two quarterback sacks.
