SPORTS-FBN-VIKINGS-THIRDQUARTER-GET

Quincy Williams (56) of the New York Jets tackles Kirk Cousins (8) of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images/TNS)

 Adam Bettcher

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Jets are one of the NFL’s most improved teams this season and are in the hunt for what many observers would have thought was an unlikely  playoff spot in the preseason.

Even though the Jets have dropped two tough games in a row, at Minnesota and Sunday at AFC East rival Buffalo, they  still sit at 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the division. A win this week over suddenly-dangerous Detroit would go a long way in helping their playoff chances.