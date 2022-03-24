MURRAY —Murray State forward KJ Williams is declaring for the NBA Draft.
The 6-10 junior from Cleveland, Mississippi made his announcement with the heading “Thank You Racer Nation” on Facebook.
“After discussing it with my family, I have decided to test the waters, declare for the NBA Draft and go through proper evaluation period, while maintaining any college eligibility without an agent,” Williams said. “I take these next steps with an open mind, heart and your support.”
The message closed with “#NotFinishedYet.”
Williams is classified as a junior, even though he has now played four years with the Racers. Because of rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes received an extra year of eligibility and Williams still has that year remaining, should be choose to use it.
Williams and fellow fourth-year junior Tevin Brown both were honored in the same manner as senior players during the Racers’ last home game of this season at the CFSB Center, a lopsided win over Belmont.
“I want to Thank God, my family, loved ones and friends for their unconditional and unwavering love and support of me,” Williams said at the start of the message that was aimed toward several parties.
“Thank you, Coach (Matt) McMahon, Coach (Casey) Long, Coach (Tim) Kaine, Coach (Ronrico) White, Coach (Marcus) Brown, Coach (Shane) Nichols and the entire staff from the Murray State men’s basketball program for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. You became my extended family, and were always pushing me to the next level, on and off the court. Not only did you help develop me into a better player but a better human being as well.
“To my teammates (past-present), you are my brothers for life. These last four years have been everything and I needed you all there along the way, battling and grinding together every day so this world could see that are not to be underestimated.”
Williams was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year this season as he averaged 18 points a game and 8.4 rebounds a game. His All-OVC First Team selection marked his second such honor at Murray State and third All-OVC honor overall. Williams is the 16th Racer to win the OVC Player of the Year award.
He led the Racers to a 31-3 record this season, matching the 2009-2010 and 2011-12 teams for the most wins in a single season. Williams also has been part of two teams at Murray State to have won an NCAA Tournament game — 2019 and this year.
