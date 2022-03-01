MURRAY — For the ninth time in the 2021-22 season, the Murray State Racers have a Player of the Week honor in the Ohio Valley Conference after KJ Williams won the award for the fifth time when the league announced its weekly winners for the period of Feb. 21-27.
As the Racers became just the sixth team in OVC history to win the regular season title undefeated (18-0), Williams continued to be the catalyst for the Racers. In a home win over Belmont on Thursday, 76-43, Williams scored 30 points, marking his third 30-point game this season. In Saturday’s win at Southeast Missouri 70-68, he scored 23 points and was a big help as MSU overcame a 12-point deficit in the final 6:38 to get the win and finish 18-0 in league play. In the two games, Williams shot 55 percent from the field (22-of-40) and 50 percent from the 3-point line (5-of-10). He hit all four of his free throws and pulled down 13 rebounds.
With nine Player of the Week awards in 2021-22, the Racers (Williams, Tevin Brown and Justice Hill) have surpassed what Ja Morant earned in 2018-19 as the MSU program record for a single season. The Racers won seven awards each in 2011-12 (Isaiah Canaan and Donte Poole) and 2014-15 (Cameron Payne and Jarvis Williams).
The Racers (28-2, 18-0 OVC) are the top seed in this week’s OVC Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville. MSU enters the postseason with the most wins in NCAA D-I and tied with South Dakota for the nation’s longest win streak at 18.
2021-22 Murray State
Weekly OVC Awards
Nov. 15 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Nov. 29 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Dec. 6 DJ Burns, Newcomer of the Week
Dec. 13 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Dec. 20 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Dec. 27 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Jan. 17 Justice Hill, Player of the Week
Jan. 31 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Feb. 14, KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Feb. 28 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
