EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams continued his good play with the New York Jets Sunday.
The fourth-year linebacker had five total tackles, with three of those solo and one of those for loss, in New York’s 31-10 win over Chicago at Met Life Stadium.
The win kept the surprising Jets in the hunt for not only an AFC Wild Card, but it also kept them in striking range for first place in the AFC East. The Jets are now 7-4 on the season and one game out of first in the East behind Miami and Buffalo.
The Jets get a chance to play one of those teams tied for first this week when they head to Buffalo to play the Bills. New York defeated the Bills two weeks ago in East Rutherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.