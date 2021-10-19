MURRAY — Redshirt freshman DJ Williams and redshirt senior Malik Honeycutt both played key roles in Murray State’s come-from-behind win at Southeast Missouri Saturday. For their efforts, each received weekly accolades from the OVC with Williams being named as Offensive Player and Newcomer and Honeycutt being named as Specialist.
DJ William’s first career start at quarterback could not have gone much better. The redshirt freshman was 15-for-29 passing for 240 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, in addition to 81 yards on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns. On his final drive of the game, however, he looked like a veteran as he took his team 57 yards in 1:02 with no timeouts to set up the game-winning field goal. On the drive, Williams accounted for all three first downs; a 10-yard rush, a 21-yard pass and a 14-yard rush with those three plays coming as the first three plays of the drive.
Malik Honeycutt once again showed why he is one of the best return specialists in the nation, when he played a key role in MSU’s come-from-behind, 32-31 win at Southeast Missouri. The redshirt senior pulled the Racers within two in the fourth quarter when he scooped up a punted, un-downed ball as three Redhawks looked on and took the ball 52 yards for the touchdown. Still down two points, Honeycutt helped set up MSU’s game-winning final drive by returning the punt 19 yards to the Murray State 35-yard line.
On Saturday, Murray State returns home after a two-game road-trip to Austin Peay for a special Homecoming edition of the Popeyes Battle of the Border. Kickoff from Roy Stewart Stadium is set for 2 p.m.
