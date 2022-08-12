(TNS) It’s been more than 15 years since the New York Jets sent a linebacker to the Pro Bowl, with Jonathan Vilma doing the honors in 2005.
Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams is hoping to snap that slump this season, his fourth in the NFL.
When asked recently what it meant to him after the Jets passed up on making any significant additions to their linebacker room this offseason, one word came into mind immediately.
“Trust,” said Williams. “It’s not [just] a word, you have to earn it, and I feel like I have earned it. As far as the [Pro Bowl], I’m speaking it into existence now, I will be a Pro Bowler this season.”
It’s not bizarre to see why the Jets have so much confidence in their 25-year-old linebacker. Williams is an aggressive linebacker with high-end game speed and a motor that never seems to slow down. This past season, Williams finished with a career-high 103 tackles in 2022, with nine of them being for loss.
And while his oozing potential is undoubtedly there, the Jets are aware of how Williams’ strength can often be his biggest weakness. He can sometimes be overaggressive, with the third-worst missed tackle rate in the NFL among linebackers to play at least 400 run defense snaps. (12.1% missed tackle rate). On Pro Football Focus, Williams has a pass coverage grade of 47.9, which ranks 65th out of 87 eligible linebackers.
However, after two injury-riddled seasons with the Jaguars, the Jets got more out of Williams than they could’ve hoped for last season. The fourth-year veteran fits in perfectly with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s attack-first scheme, which prides itself on simplicity, allowing his players to play fast and physical without too much complexity.
“The biggest thing is him is being more communicative and vocal, us having great communication on and off the field,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “The next step for him evolving into being a great linebacker is to make those checks on his own, seeing those key reads better.”
Williams’ style of play can sometimes lead to chaos, which can be both a good and bad thing. While he’s known for making bone-crushing hits on the field with his speed and power, he can occasionally run himself out of position in terms of pass coverage and chasing down running backs in the open field. The Jets’ middle linebacker has been working on being more cognizant of his defensive keys throughout the offseason.
“It’s all about slowing your mind down and going by the playbook,” The biggest thing that [Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley] talked to me about was having the mindset of the cheetah,” said Williams. “The cheetah will study his opponent every single day, and then when the [opportunity arises] he’ll wait there as long as possible. Then when he sees the opening, then he’ll go.”
Mosley believes that Williams has made strides in the offseason in being more conscious of different offensive schemes and making the proper defensive adjustments on the fly, but also putting himself in a better position to create more game-changing plays.
“It’s goes back to recognition, eyes before feet,” Mosley said. “It’s going to put you in a better position for those “bang-bang” plays, such as a big hit, tipped ball, or an interception. He’s been working hard on that all throughout the offseason and OTAs.”
