Williams vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) can’t fully make the catch against New York Jets outside linebacker and former Murray State standout Quincy Williams (56) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in December. The Jets defeated the eventual AFC champion Bengals, 34-31.

 Tom Horak | For TNS

(TNS) It’s been more than 15 years since the New York Jets sent a linebacker to the Pro Bowl, with Jonathan Vilma doing the honors in 2005.

Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams is hoping to snap that slump this season, his fourth in the NFL.