(TNS) After the Jets played the Bills last January, coach Robert Saleh said the team needed to close the gap in the AFC East.
On Sunday, mission accomplished as Gang Green shocked everyone in their 20-17 victory against the Bills.
Following last week’s disappointing loss to the Patriots, the Jets entered the game against the Bills 12.5-point underdogs. David beating Goliath victories don’t happen much in the NFL, but the Jets win against a Bills team who are considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl is as close as it gets.
Even at 5-3 before the game, the Jets had naysayers saying they defeated quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett, Skyler Thompson and Brett Rypien. But the Jets not only contained a Bills offense that was No. 1 in the league, but they made Josh Allen look like an average NFL quarterback.
“Anytime we can get a win in the division, it’s huge,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “We wanted to prove something this week and we did that and big win.
“Huge win for us.”
It was a huge win indeed for the Jets. Not only are the Jets just a half-game out of first place in the AFC East, but they will remain in playoff contention as the team will be on a bye next week. The Jets entered the weekend fifth in the AFC in terms of seeding and they will remain there for at least another week.
The most significant difference this season has been Gang Green’s defense, which includes former Murray State stndout Quincy Williams, whohad another strong effort Sunday with four solo tackles, including one for loss.
Last season, the Jets had the worst defense in the NFL as they allowed 397.6 yards per game. Coming into the weekend, the Jets ranked sixth in total defense [311.4 yards per game] and 11th in points allowed [19.9].
Sunday, Saleh and his staff put on a masterclass on how to contain the best offense in football. The Jets sacked Josh Allen five times as he completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
