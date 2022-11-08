Qunicy celebrates

Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after his New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 20-17 Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

 (Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) After the Jets played the Bills last January, coach Robert Saleh said the team needed to close the gap in the AFC East.

On Sunday, mission accomplished as Gang Green shocked everyone in their 20-17 victory against the Bills.