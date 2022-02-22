MARTIN. Tenn. — Underdog UT Martin got the best of 21st-ranked Murray State for the majority of Saturday’s men’s basketball battle at the Elam Center in Martin.
However, when it counted most, the visiting Racers made the plays that counted. After watching the Skyhawks battle back from a seven-point deficit in the second half to take as much as a five-point lead in the final four minutes, it was a conventional three-point play from forward KJ Williams that gave the Racers the edge in the final 10 seconds for a gut-wrenching 62-60 win.
On Monday, the Racers were moved to the No. 19 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while they remained No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
“Credit to our guys … they found a way,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. “Thankfully, they made enough stops on the defensive end and executed the offense the last two minutes to get out of here with a win.”
If not for Williams’ clutch basket off a bullet pass from teammate Tevin Brown that left the Racers 26-2 overall and still perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play at 16-0, the story would have been UTM guard KJ Simon. He almost singlehandedly kept the Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12 in OVC play) in the game. Simon ended with a game-high 24 points, including a 5-of-8 performance from 3-point range. He scored 16 of his points in the second half.
In the first half, Simon was part of an effort that saw the Skyhawks lead the entire first 20 minutes by hitting 65% of their shots and hold a 32-27 edge at halftime. However, the Racers’ defense, strong all year, put the clamps on the Skyhawks in the second half as UTM ended the game having dropped to 43% from the field.
“KJ Simon just hit some incredible shots, to his credit,” McMahon said of Simon, who had a chance to snatch victory away from the Racers at the buzzer but was too long on a 23-foot step-back 3-pointer.
Murray State seemed poised to run away to an easy win with about nine minutes left in the game as it had grabbed a 54-47 lead. However, the Racers were not able to capitalize on five-straight chances to add to it, allowing Simon and the Skyhawks to stay alive and, eventually, make things very difficult for the Racers down the stretch.
Murray State only connected on two of its final 13 shots from the field, but the defense kept that from being fatal by not allowing UTM to score a field goal of its own the final 4:11.
Murray State guard Trae Hannibal’s three-point play off an offensive rebound pulled the Racers within 59-57 with about two minutes left. Guard DaQuan Smith then tied the game at 59-59 with a pair of free throws after he was fouled on a defensive rebound before Simon hit one of two free throws on his end to put the Skyhawks up 60-59 with 23.4 seconds left.
That led to the game winner as Williams took a pass from Brown on the baseline, muscled his way into position and scored on a left-handed layup as he was fouled with 10.3 seconds to go. His free throw gave the Racers a 62-60 lead.
“Pretty much, the idea was just to get the ball into the paint by setting a screen to the middle to get the wide-open shot and get the win,” said Williams, who ended with 16 points and nine rebounds after getting the screen in question from Hannibal. He said he knew Brown’s pass would not be soft.
“I’m used to those from Tevin. I saw him out front and knew he was going to pass the ball to me. I’m usually getting hit in practice and go against pads that are used for contact on layups, so that wasn’t going to bother me on the shot.”
McMahon gave credit to Hannibal for hounding Simon on the last play. In fact, Hannibal almost ended the game as he deflected the inbounds pass after Williams’ free throw. Simon did gain possession of the ball but was covered by Hannibal all the way into front court, giving him little more than a desperation heave.
“I thought a big play there was Trae Hannibal with the deflection in back court. That used up a few seconds and maybe rushed Simon a little bit, then he got a good contest and, thankfully, the shot fell off the iron,” McMahon said.
UTM came out of the starting gate on fire offensively, finding easy shots throughout the first 10 minutes. That resulted in a blazing 8-of-9 start that was cooled to 13-of-20 (which is still 65%) by halftime. Murray State went to halftime trailing 33-27 and looking for answers.
“That was a problem today, our start,” McMahon said. “We did a poor job on defense. We played too much 1-on-1 defense, especially early, but I thought we guarded them from there.”
Murray State did experience major issues scoring after building the seven-point lead in the second half. Before that, Brown found the range with his specialty — the 3-pointer. The OVC’s career leader in made threes hit three bombs as part of a 27-14 run that opened the second half as he ended with 18 points to lead the Racers.
Yet the Skyhawks would not go away, scratching and clawing to catch the Racers, then go in front of them. Brown praised Simon.
“Hey! Tough players make tough shots. Sometimes, that’s how it goes,” Brown said. “We had to string together a few stops to get the lead back, but we’ve got a strong mentality. We’re going to play the same way until the buzzer goes off, whether we’re up 20 or down 20.”
Guard Justice Hill was the other Racer to score in double digits with 10 points.
The win gives Murray State a two-game lead on No. 2 Auburn for most wins in the nation this year in Division 1 and also keeps it tied with three other teams, including No. 1 Gonzaga, for the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games.
In addition, Murray State now clinches at least a tie for the OVC regular-season championship and will have the No. 1 seed for the OVC Tournament next month in Evansville, Indiana.
Also, McMahon and his staff are the first in the history of the Murray State program to have three seasons of 25 or more wins. The Racers were 26-6 in 2017-18 and 28-5 in 2018-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.