Racer has big day for Jets

Quincy Williams has had a strong season in New York but it will not be enough to help the Jets to the AFC playoffs.

 Andrew Mills

SEATTLE — While the season has taken a massive turn downward for the New York Jets, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams has continued to provide strong play.

In Sunday’s 23-6 loss at Seattle, Williams led the Jets (7-9) with 10 tackles, four of which were solo. Obviously, that was nowhere near enough to help New York avoid its fifth straight loss.