SEATTLE — While the season has taken a massive turn downward for the New York Jets, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams has continued to provide strong play.
In Sunday’s 23-6 loss at Seattle, Williams led the Jets (7-9) with 10 tackles, four of which were solo. Obviously, that was nowhere near enough to help New York avoid its fifth straight loss.
That loss also knocked the Jets out of the AFC playoff chase for this year. In October, New York seemed to be in position to break a 12-year playoff drought but the Jets have wilted against a very tough closing schedule.
Since beating Chicago, 31-10, the Jets have suffered very competitive losses at NFC North champion Minnesota (27-22), at AFC East leader Buffalo (20-12), at home to two of the most improved teams in the NFL — Detroit (20-17) and Jacksonville (19-3) — and finaly Sunday’s loss to a Seahawks team that is still in contention for an NFC playoff spot.
Sunday’s performance leaves Williams four tackles shy of 100 for the season after he recorded 110 in 2021, 73 of which were solo. He is second on the team in tackles behind linebacker C.J. Mosely; he has recorded 64 solo tackles this season and has matched last season’s sack total with two.
Williams and the Jets will now try to salvage the season by ruining a playoff opportunity for fellow AFC East representative Miami, who enters Sunday’s game with the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with an 8-8 record.
It was against Miami last year that Williams had the best game of his NFL career as he recorded 15 tackles in a win at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
